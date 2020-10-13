Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Stephanie Smiley, Interim DPH Administrator and State Health Officer and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,956 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, which brought the total cumulative case count to 152,192. Of those, 121,204 recovered, 8,454 were hospitalized and 1,474 died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.