The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 81 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, as well as 215 new hospitalizations.

The department also recorded 3,619 new confirmed cases of the virus, which brought the cumulative case total 422,065. Of that cumulative total, 363,504 people recovered, 18,715 were hospitalized and 3,887 died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the pandemic.

