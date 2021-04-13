Three people died and 34 more were hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus, according to a Monday report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The health department also recorded 402 confirmed cases of the virus, which brought the state-wide cumulative total to 585,710. Of that cumulative total, 570,358 people recovered, 28,174 were hospitalized and 6,680 people died due to the virus.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilesestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.