Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 404 new cases of COVID-19 across the state by the end of the day on Monday, bringing the total cumulative confirmed cases to 55,328. Of those 44,495 have recovered, 4,732 were hospitalized and 949 died.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
