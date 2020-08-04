Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 404 new cases of COVID-19 across the state by the end of the day on Monday, bringing the total cumulative confirmed cases to 55,328. Of those 44,495 have recovered, 4,732 were hospitalized and 949 died.