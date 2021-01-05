The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded nine new deaths and 51 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

The state health department also recorded 1,407 new confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin, which brought the cumulative case total to 487,938. Of that cumulative total 456,529 people recovered, 21,580 were hospitalized and 4,884 people died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

