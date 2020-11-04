Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Service recorded 5,771 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, which brought the total cumulative cases count to 238,067. Of those cumulative cases 185,241 recovered, 11,844 were hospitalized and 2,102 died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.