Three people died and 33 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illness across the state according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data release Monday.

According to the health department, 296 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus which brought the cumulative case total to 576,044 across the state. Of that cumulative total, 562,746 people recovered, 27,466 people were hospitalized and 6,601 people died due to the virus in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Traci DeSalvo, Director, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilesestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

