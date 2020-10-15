Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 3,107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday which brought the number of cumulative positive cases to 158,578 across the state. Of the total number of cases, 125,411 recovered, 8,754 were hospitalized and 1,536 died.
