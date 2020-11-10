Governor Tony Evers will deliver a prime-time, state-wide address on the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 2,300 people in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 4,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday which brought the state's positive case total to 271,770. Of those cumulative cases, 210,318 people recovered, 12,939 were hospitalized and 2,329 died.
