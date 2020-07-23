× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be joined by other state officials to update the public on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surge in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,117 new cases of COVID-19, the highest increase of confirmed cases in one day since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 712 new cases of COVID-19.

The state department recorded 44,847 cumulative confirmed cases, 4,225 hospitalizations and 865 deaths statewide. Of those, 34,682 people recovered.

Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor at 1:30 Thursday to update the public.

