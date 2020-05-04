Gov. Tony Evers will update the public and answer questions about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:30 p.m. He will be joined by state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases; and Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to the governor.
