One death and 34 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 related illness were recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Monday.

The state health department also recorded 543 new cases of COVID-19 across the state which brought the cumulative case total to 550,369. Of that cumulative total, 530,216 people recovered, 24,919 were hospitalized and 6,055 died.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to COVID-19.

