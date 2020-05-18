× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tony Evers is joined by state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm and Missy Hughes, chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., to share updates on the state response to COVID-19.

The update comes less than one week after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' statewide "safer-at-home" order. Dane, Milwaukee and a handful of other counties across the state instituted stay-home orders that included many components of Evers' order.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, the governor's legal counsel, will also join the call.

