Gov. Tony Evers will update Wisconsinites on the latest developments in the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New measures include the launch of free community testing sites in Madison and Milwaukee.
Evers is joined by state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm; Missy Hughes, chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases; and Ryan Nilsestuen, the governor's chief legal counsel.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.