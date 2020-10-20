Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor, to update the public on the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 3,777 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brought the cumulative positive case total to 173,891 state-wide. Of those cumulative positive cases, 136,910 recovered, 9,319 were hospitalized and 1,600 died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.