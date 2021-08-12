Three deaths due to COVID-19 complications and 1,316 new cases of the virus were recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday.

Hospitalization connected to COVID-19 have also increased across the state. Between July 28 and Aug. 10, COVID-19 related hospitalizations have increased across the state by 65.5%, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit due to the virus increased 82%.

As of Thursday, almost 53% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 50% of the population was fully vaccinated against the virus.

Gov. Tony Evers will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor to update the public on the state response to COVID-19, the spread of the delta variant and vaccination efforts.

