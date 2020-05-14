The update comes the day after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers' "safer-at-home" order Wednesday.
In its 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm exceeded her authority and declared the mandate “invalid, and therefore, unenforceable,” meaning some businesses and restaurants could open immediately. Some counties, including Dane, issued replacement orders enforcing the elements of Palm’s order aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Evers will be joined by Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, the governor's legal counsel.
Concerned about COVID-19?
