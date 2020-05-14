We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The update comes the day after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers' "safer-at-home" order Wednesday.

In its 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm exceeded her authority and declared the mandate “invalid, and therefore, unenforceable,” meaning some businesses and restaurants could open immediately. Some counties, including Dane, issued replacement orders enforcing the elements of Palm’s order aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.