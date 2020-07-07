-
State officials will join the governor at 1:30 Tuesday to provide an update on the Wisconsin response to COVID-19.
As of Monday, Wisconsin recorded 32,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,602 were hospitalized and 796 died. Of confirmed cases in the state, 25,242 have recovered according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.
Evers will be joined by Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
