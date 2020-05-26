In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Wisconsin’s Adjutant General Paul Knapp and Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will update the public on the response to COVID-19 by the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Department of Health Service’s personnel working out of the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison.
