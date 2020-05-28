Watch Now: Dane County chiefs of police condemn killing of George Floyd, police brutality

Dane County chiefs of police condemned the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis law enforcement officers and spoke out against police brutality in a live streamed town hall Thursday.
Ahead of the town hall, organized by Madison 365 and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, President of the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association Kristen Roman called the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd heinous and unacceptable in a statement.
"Nothing can justify the actions or inactions of these officers," she said. "While there were moral and tactical shortcomings here, there exists the added weight in the knowledge that these occurred in the all-too-often context of police victimizing an unarmed person of color."
