Madison and Milwaukee community leaders will come together in a live streamed summit to discuss issues facing Wisconsin's black communities during the international unrest that followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Madison365 and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will host leaders from across the state for a daylong virtual summit to address racial justice for black Americans.

The live-streamed summit, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will include panel discussions on criminal justice reform, education, health care and workplace equity, according to a Madison 365 press release.

The first panel discussion will focus on government policy and social justice and feature Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District, State Rep. Sheila Stubbs of Wisconsin's 77th Assembly District, and Celestine Jeffreys, Chief of Staff in the Green Bay Mayor's Office.

Speakers during the virtual summit include Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County; Jack Daniels III, president of Madison College; Telisa Yancy, COO of American Family Insurance; Cedric Ellis, Executive VP and Chief Enterprise Officer of CUNA Mutual Group; Kaleem Caire, Founder and CEO of One City Schools; Gloria Ladson-Billings, former faculty member at UW–Madison; Noble Wray, former chief of the Madison Police Department; Rep. Shelia Stubbs, 77th Assembly District; Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell; M. Adams, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc.; Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, Sr., senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Cory Nettles, former secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Commerce; Tiffany Henry, president of Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals; Ajamou Butler, founder of Heal the Hood; DJ Hines, COO of Christian Faith Fellowship Church and Robyn Davis, president and CEO of Brown County United Way.

