Gov. Tony Evers warns against "playing politics" with his first state budget being released to a skeptical Republican Legislature, a spending plan full of proposals that are likely dead on arrival or unlikely to pass without significant changes.
In an excerpt of the speech provided ahead of delivery, Evers was to call for allowing people in the state illegally to receive driver's licenses and state ID cards. The budget's unveiling during a joint meeting of the Legislature kicks off the monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging to — hopefully — reach a deal that Evers and Republicans both agree to this summer.
Evers, a Democrat, has previewed much of what will be in his budget but hasn't given details on how he will pay for all the ideas, which include a $1.4 billion boost in K-12 education funding, a 10 percent income tax cut and a $150 million boost for the University of Wisconsin.
The roughly $76 billion two-year spending plan affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. It will determine how much money goes to schools and prisons, the University of Wisconsin System and technical colleges, public assistance programs and corporate tax breaks.
The budget will also determine whether it will cost more to fill up at the gas station, go hunting or pitch a tent at a state park. And if Evers gets his way, the budget will make Medicaid available to 76,000 more people, legalize medical marijuana and establish a new process for drawing political boundaries free from partisan gerrymandering.
While Evers and Republicans who will vote on his plan have said they're open to compromise, they've shown little willingness to work together so far. Evers has already vetoed a middle-class income tax cut Republicans passed, and now he plans to introduce his own version in the budget.