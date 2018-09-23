topical The latest from the Packers vs Redskins 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Packers running back Ty Montgomery looks for running room in the first quarter of Green Bay's 31-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Follow the latest Packers news and score throughout the season. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Livefyre Datanow Packers Liveblog Packers Score Green Bay Most Popular Trending right now Tom Oates: Badgers regain footing with gritty win over division rival Hawkeyes' Wisconsin Badgers come through in clutch to defeat Iowa Hawkeyes 28-17' Tom Oates: Grading Badgers' performance in win over Hawkeyes' Fans react on Twitter to Badgers' win over Hawkeyes in Big Ten opener' Badgers offense finds success against Iowa with jumbo package' promotion PLAY THE 2018 BUMP 'N' RUN CHALLENGE! ›› CONTEST WELCOME PAGE promotion New! Win with Big 10 Central's College Pick 'Em Challenge Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes! Recommended