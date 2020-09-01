 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Trump visits Kenosha after police shooting and protests

President Trump visits Kenosha after police shooting and protests

{{featured_button_text}}

Follow live updates as President Donald Trump visits Kenosha after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer, followed by a week of protests that turned violent. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans focus on law and order amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics