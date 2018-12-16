Follow the latest Packers news and score throughout the season.
Breaking
Most Popular
Trending right now
Concussion concerns prompt more Badgers to leave football'
Frac sand producers spent millions and filled wetlands for now underused rail yards'
Tom Oates: NFL, college ranks offer plenty of candidates — each with doubts — to be next Packers coach'
John Nichols: Scott Walker ends on a miserably pathetic note'
Clash apparent in Tony Evers, Scott Walker transition adviser styles'
Recommended
promotion
We know it's hard to keep with every piece of information that comes out. That's why we've made it easy for you to keep up with all of our #Badgers sports coverage with our daily BadgerBeat newsletter, featuring work from Tom Oates, Jason Galloway, Jim Polzin, Dennis Punzel, Michael P. King …
promotion
Calling all Wisconsin fans! Join our new Facebook group for all things Badgers sports related ➡️ facebook.com/groups/badgersfans