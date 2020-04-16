Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes joins the livestreamed presser a day after Gov. Tony Evers signed the state's COVID-19 response package, which he called "imperfect," into law.
On Thursday, Evers extended the "safer at home" order to May 26. The order, put in place three week ago, shut down nonessential businesses across the state in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The extension includes relaxed restrictions for some businesses.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases join Hughes and Evers, along with Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel for the Office of the Governor.
Concerned about COVID-19?
