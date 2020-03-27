Gov. Tony Evers is joined by Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor to answer questions about the state response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin and additional steps people can take to avoid illness.
