Reserve Circuit Court Judge Stephen Simanek of Racine County delayed a hearing until Friday at 9 a.m. in a case brought by President Donald Trump in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.

Simanek was forced to postpone the proceedings because of an ongoing hearing in an election challenge Trump brought in federal court in Milwaukee.

In the state case, Trump is challenging vast swaths of ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties. Trump wants a court to throw out in-person absentee ballots in which the voter did not submit a separate written application; absentee ballots in which the address on the envelope was incomplete or filled in by a clerk; absentee ballots cast by voters who identified themselves as "indefinitely confined"; and absentee ballots collected at Madison’s "Democracy in the Park" event.

Simanek will likely issue a ruling at Friday's hearing, which could then be appealed. The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week declined to immediately take up the case and bypass lower courts.

