Sunny. High 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Generally clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2018 @ 2:17 pm
Packers running back Ty Montgomery looks for running room in the first quarter of Green Bay's 31-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
Follow the latest Packers news and score throughout the season.
Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes!