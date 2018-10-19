Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: October 19, 2018 @ 8:58 pm
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Follow the latest as the Brewers play the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
