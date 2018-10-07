topicalalert Can the Brewers close out the Rockies to advance? Follow live updates 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Follow the latest as the Brewers play the Rockies in the National League Division Series. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Brewers Cubs Liveblog Datanow Baseball National League Nl Central Championship Playoffs Sport Brewer Latest Update Division Most Popular Live Badgers! Updates and scores from the UW football game Will the Packers tame the Lions? Follow live game updates Can the Brewers close out the Rockies to advance? Follow live updates Trending right now Tom Oates: Badgers can't afford inconsistency going forward' Tom Oates: Grading Badgers' performance in 41-24 win over Cornhuskers' Wisconsin outslugs Nebraska in offense-dominated game' Seen and heard at Camp Randall as Wisconsin Badgers host Nebraska Cornhuskers' 'On the south side and north side, it's not even safe': A tour of Madison's bicycle inequities' promotion PLAY THE 2018 BUMP 'N' RUN CHALLENGE! ›› CONTEST WELCOME PAGE promotion New! Win with Big 10 Central's College Pick 'Em Challenge Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes! Recommended