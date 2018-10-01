topical Brewers vs. Cubs: live updates from the battle for the NL Central crown 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Follow the latest as the Brewers play the Cubs for the National League Central division championship. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Brewers Cubs Liveblog Datanow Baseball National League Nl Central Championship Playoffs Sport Brewer Latest Update Division Most Popular Brewers vs. Cubs: live updates from the battle for the NL Central crown Trending right now Madison police investigating after 2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide' In Wisconsin, a running mate shakes up governor's race' Buck & Honey's getting Monona location on the Yahara' Tom Oates: Aaron Rodgers not satisfied after Packers dominate Bills' Milwaukee Brewers crowned NL Central champs after 3-1 win over Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field' promotion New! Win with Big 10 Central's College Pick 'Em Challenge Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes! promotion New! Win with Wisconsin PrepZone Prep Picks Challenge Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes! Recommended