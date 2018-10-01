The second Cap Times Idea Fest took place over the weekend, bringing together scholars, writers, activists, artists, politicians and thinkers to share ideas on politics, culture and community on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
If you missed out on the fest, never fear: We're once again bringing you recordings of the panels and interviews in podcast form.
This first episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest features the fest's keynote event, a panel discussion on American politics in the Shannon Hall of the Memorial Union. The talk comprised some notable voices:
- David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama and the host of the podcast "The Axe Files."
Dan Balz, a political reporter and author who serves as chief correspondent for the Washington Post.
- Barbara Lawton, a former lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, now on the advisory boards for the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service and the Millennial Action Project.
David Maraniss, who moderated the panel, the associate editor of the Washington Post.
We'll be rolling out more episodes of the podcast over the coming days and weeks. You can subscribe on iTunes here, as well as on Stitcher and Google Play Music. The RSS feed is here.