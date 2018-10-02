Wisconsin municipalities face all kinds of challenges, from budgetary constraints to roads upkeep, from figuring out transit solutions to recovery following natural disaster.
On today's episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, we're bringing you a panel featuring three mayors talking about the ways they navigate those challenges. The talk, moderated by Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker, included:
- Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar
- Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna
- Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Eli
Note: The podcast is a highly edited version of the talk. Due to audio issues at the panel, we aren't able to share it in its entirety.
We'll be rolling out more episodes of the podcast over the coming days and weeks. You can subscribe on iTunes here, as well as on Stitcher and Google Play Music. The RSS feed is here.