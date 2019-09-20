LaFleur is a smart guy. He knows his No. 1 wide receiver, Davante Adams (above), is one of the league’s top pass-catchers and needs to be a primary focus of the offense. He also knows that it’s a long season, and he probably can’t have Adams playing 127 of the team’s first 132 snaps (96.2%) like he has the first two games.
“We’ve got to do a better job of rotating those guys in, just to keep the starters fresh,” LaFleur admitted. “I think it’s hard to play 60-plus plays at receiver with what we expect in terms of the effort on each and every play. Because we’re coaching them to come off the ball in the run game and block for their teammates as well. That’s just a requirement and the expectation and the standard that we have for that position.”
So far, the Packers have gotten 11 receptions for 142 yards from Adams and 13 receptions for 136 yards from the rest of the wide receivers on the roster, led by Marquez Valdes-Scantling (seven receptions, 71 yards, 47 of which came on one catch) and Geronimo Allison (four catches, 25 yards). With defenses surely keying on Adams — the Broncos figure to match their No. 1 cornerback, Chris Harris, on him but also give Harris safety help — someone must emerge to complement him.
“I think we want to get everybody more involved. I think it’s been a little heavy towards a couple guys,” Hackett confessed. “We need to lighten that load a little bit for them, so we need to just get more guys in there. It’s obviously a long season and you don’t want to wear anybody out, so we’re going to have a lot of guys that are hopefully going to get an opportunity and we’ll see who steps up.”
