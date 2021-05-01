Little Freddy

Approx. 4 months old. **Dog breeds listed are best guesses from veterinary professionals, they are never a guarantee. View on PetFinder
Madison police are investigating after a man smashed the windshield of a white SUV during Saturday's Mifflin Street Block Party.
The 605 “breakthrough” infections represent 0.03% of the 1.8 million people who are at least two weeks after both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer injections or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
The former Middleton and Michigan volleyball standout was killed April 11 in what police in Arizona believe was a murder-suicide.
The pier dispute has been a public relations fiasco, with bitter neighbors, many of whom he has never met, portraying real estate executive Robert Dunn as some big-money Scrooge intent on ruining a wholesome Maple Bluff tradition.
Mask wearing and social distancing were a rare sight Saturday at the annual gathering, which took a year off in 2020 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic set in last spring.
A lawyer for Ali'jah Larrue said his client has a deal with prosecutors and may plead guilty to amended charges next month.
"Bayview’s model is grounded in community building, not building buildings. That difference puts residents’ voices at the center of the design process."
For the 18-screen movie theater on McKee Road in Fitchburg, it’s a case of “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
