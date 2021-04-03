Lisa Gilbert and Craig Holman: Filibuster is an accidental norm that should not be

Following the tidal wave of scandals and corruption and efforts to suppress voting rights over the last four years, and in recognition of longstanding issues with our democracy, congressional Democrats have put together a massive legislative package to strengthen our system. The “For the People Act“ would establish automatic voter registration, make voting by mail and early voting easy, ban gerrymandering and enhance election security. The legislation would enhance transparency of money in politics and replace the corrupting system of special-interest financing of elections with a small-donor matching program to reduce the role of big money in elections. It would strengthen governmental ethics by applying the conflict-of-interest rules all the way up the government hierarchy, including the president and vice president, and empower the Office of Government Ethics to enforce these rules, and much more. In short, the “For the People Act” is the cure to the ills of government for which we have all been waiting.