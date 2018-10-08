Sophomore | 5-9, 165
Gothenburg, Sweden
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Seventh-round pick, No. 192 overall, of the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.
Stats: 10 goals, 16 assists, 26 points, minus-2 in 34 collegiate games.
Scouting report: Weissbach set a high bar for his freshman season by scoring twice in the season-opening victory over Michigan Tech and spent the next months of the season trying to establish himself as a point-producer. He settled in with a six-game point streak in November and December, and his dangerous shot helped him garner postseason recognition on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team. Expect him to be on the wing of one of the top lines.
Find Weissbach on Twitter: @weissbach68