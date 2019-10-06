Junior
5-9, 167
Gothenburg, Sweden
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Seventh-round pick, No. 192 overall, of the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.
Stats: 18 goals, 33 assists, 51 points in 61 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Weissbach won't be as much of a focal point as he has been on the top power play in the past two seasons because of an increase in the number of high-end players on this year's unit. That should free him up for better looks. Expect him to see time on a line with Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield.
On Twitter and Instagram: @weissbach68, @linusweissbach.