THE SKINNY

The Badgers have as many linebackers in the NFL in 2020 as they do offensive linemen, and another from this group will have a chance to join the pro ranks after the season. Jack Sanborn leads the defense from his inside linebacker spot, and will be the key communicator in the middle of the field. Leo Chenal looked ready to be a contributor last season before an injury cut his playing time, but he showed the speed and physicality needed to play Big Ten football and should be able to fill Chris Orr’s pass-rushing role from a year ago. Experienced senior Mike Maskalunas will play a big role as a sub, and coordinator Jim Leonhard was very high on freshmen Malik Reed and Jordan Turner. However, the outside linebacker spots are the biggest question marks on the defense. Noah Burks played well in spurts opposite Zack Baun, but the Badgers may need more out of his role. Izayah Green-May was slated to start last year before a thumb injury derailed his momentum. Spencer Lytle, Nick Herbig and Kaden Johnson, prized recruits from the past two classes, may find their way into the rotation as well.