DEPTH CHART
INSIDE
Projected starters; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
57 | Jack Sanborn (above); 6-2; 232; Jr.; Lake Zurich, Ill.
45 | Leo Chenal; 6-2; 250; So.; Grantsburg
Backups
58 | Mike Maskalunas; 6-3; 231; Sr.; Long Grove, Ill.
55 | Maema Njongmeta; 6-0; 220; Fr.; Buffalo Grove, Ill.
53 | Malik Reed; 6-0; 218; Fr.; Chandler, Ariz.
The rest
39 | Tatum Grass; 6-2; 222; Fr.; Holmen
43 | Preston Zachman; 6-1; 215; Fr.; Elysburg, Penn.
54 | Jordan Turner; 6-1; 216; Fr.; Farmington, Mich.
34 | Ross Gengler; 6-2; 215; Fr.; Delavan
OUTSIDE
41 | Noah Burks; 6-2; 240; Sr.; Carmel, Ind.
50 | Izayah Green-May; 6-6; 221; So.; Bolingbrook, Ill.
Backups
7 | Spencer Lytle; 6-2; 223; Fr.; Redondo Beach, Calif.
19 | Nick Herbig; 6-2; 225; Fr.; Honolulu, Hawaii
The rest
32 | Marty Strey; 6-2; 219; So.; Sun Prairie
52 | Kaden Johnson; 6-2; 227; Fr.; St. Paul, Minn.
59 | Aaron Witt; 6-6; 240; Fr.; Winona, Minn.
37 | Riley Nowakowski; 6-1; 236; Fr.; Milwaukee
98 | C.J. Goetz; 6-3; 241; So.; Muskego
THE SKINNY
The Badgers have as many linebackers in the NFL in 2020 as they do offensive linemen, and another from this group will have a chance to join the pro ranks after the season. Jack Sanborn leads the defense from his inside linebacker spot, and will be the key communicator in the middle of the field. Leo Chenal looked ready to be a contributor last season before an injury cut his playing time, but he showed the speed and physicality needed to play Big Ten football and should be able to fill Chris Orr’s pass-rushing role from a year ago. Experienced senior Mike Maskalunas will play a big role as a sub, and coordinator Jim Leonhard was very high on freshmen Malik Reed and Jordan Turner. However, the outside linebacker spots are the biggest question marks on the defense. Noah Burks played well in spurts opposite Zack Baun, but the Badgers may need more out of his role. Izayah Green-May was slated to start last year before a thumb injury derailed his momentum. Spencer Lytle, Nick Herbig and Kaden Johnson, prized recruits from the past two classes, may find their way into the rotation as well.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Sanborn plays at the All-American level he’s capable of, Chenal posts a breakout year and becomes a feared hitter, and the pair rack up tackles for UW. Green-May finds his niche and uses his body size to his advantage — a key challenge to him this year, according to Leonhard — and the young outside linebackers use their athleticism to make plays on the edges.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
No outside linebacker fills the void left by Baun and the Badgers struggle to get a consistent pass rush against an all-Big Ten schedule. Chenal’s inexperience overshadows his physical gifts, and the starts and stops of the offseason stunt the young linebackers’ development too much to make an impact this year.
THE NUMBER
27.3 | Third-down percentage conversion rate by opponents, the lowest since the program began recording the statistic in 1981.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!