Number of players: 4
Who are they: Aidan Vaughan (Wixom, Michigan), Zach Gloudeman (Spring Green, Wisconsin), Luna Larson (Baraboo, Wisconsin), Austin Harnetiaux (Seattle)
Quick analysis: Vaughan is the only scholarship player in this group and he is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He’s put on tape the physicality that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard values with his linebackers and he is fast to the ball. Gloudeman, Larson and Harnetiaux are walk-ons, but all turned down Division I scholarships to attend UW after highly productive prep careers. Larson was one of the best players in Wisconsin last season, attacking the line of scrimmage in the way UW’s inside linebackers do.
Jim Leonhard’s thoughts on Vaughan: “Very instinctual. Really kind of new to the linebacker position, in all reality, but still just very instinctual, always around the football. … It's impressive the instincts he has in the box with a lot of things moving around him despite the fact that he wasn't a linebacker his whole life.”