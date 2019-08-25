DEPTH CHART
INSIDE
Projected starters;Ht.;Wt.;Yr.;Hometown
54 | Chris Orr (above); 6-0; 224; Sr.; DeSoto, Texas
57 | Jack Sanborn; 6-2; 232; So.; Deer Park, Ill.
Backups
45 | Leo Chenal; 6-2; 250; Fr.; Grantsburg
58 | Mike Maskalunas; 6-2; 231; Jr.; Long Grove, Ill.
The rest
48 | Travis Wiltjer; 6-2; 225; Sr.; Maple City, Mich.
10 | Seth Currens; 6-3; 224; Jr.; Pickerington, Ohio
55 | Maema Njongmeta; 6-0; 220; Fr.; Buffalo Grove, Ill.
22 | Jacob Heyroth; 6-0; 218; Fr.; Lodi
29 | Jackson Kollath; 6-1; 252; Fr.; Menomonee Falls
39 | Tatum Grass; 6-2; 222; Fr.; Holmen
32 | Marty Strey; 6-2; 219; Fr.; Sun Prairie
OUTSIDE
Projected starters;Ht.;Wt.;Yr.;Hometown
56 | Zack Baun; 6-3; 235; Sr.; Brown Deer
50 | Izayah Green-May; 6-6; 221; So.; Bolingbrook, Ill.
Backups
41 | Noah Burks; 6-2; 240; Jr.; Carmel, Ind.
59 | Tyler Johnson; 6-3; 241; Sr.; Menasha
The rest
49 | Christian Bell; 6-4; 249; Jr.; Birmingham, Ala.
42 | Jaylan Franklin; 6-4; 222; Fr.; Brownstown, Mich.
7 | Spencer Lytle; 6-2; 223; Fr.; Redondo Beach, Calif.
46 | Hegeman Tiedt; 6-4; 243; Jr.; Burlington
THE SKINNY
Replacing T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly won’t be an easy task, but UW’s not short on talent at inside linebacker. Chris Orr has started 16 career games, Jack Sanborn did well in limited playing time in 2018 and true freshman Leo Chenal looked impressive all offseason after enrolling early. Graduate transfer Travis Wiltjer also could add depth. After the departure of Andrew Van Ginkel at outside linebacker, the Badgers are full of unproven players to complement returning starter Zack Baun. Izayah Green-May and Noah Burks could split time, while Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell also may get their shot at playing time.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Orr puts together his best year after dropping weight this spring, and Sanborn’s playing time as a true freshman helps him effortlessly step into a starting role. Chenal’s a beast from Day 1. Green-May emerges as one of the team’s best pass rushers, and the others behind him provide solid depth. Baun remains healthy and enjoys a breakout senior season.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Chenal’s not quite as ready as he appears during offseason practices, and there’s not truly much depth behind Orr and Sanborn. Baun continues to struggle with injuries. The Badgers are unable to find another quality starter among their group of unproven outside linebackers.
THE NUMBER
27 | The Badgers recorded just 19 sacks last season, their lowest total in 27 years since producing 18 in 1991.