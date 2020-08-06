Lindsay Lemmer: We can emerge from this moment as a more just society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is an unprecedented time in our history.

The pandemic has resulted in tragic human loss and staggering economic consequences. More than 155,000 Americans are dead. Over the past three months, the collapse of our economy has wiped out more than five years of growth. In Wisconsin, there have been more than 4.2 million weekly unemployment claims since mid-March.

The murder of George Floyd has created a moment of reckoning. Congressman John Lewis, reacting to the killing and to the protests as they spread across the United States, noted, “you cannot stop the call of history. You may use troopers. You may use fire hoses and water, but it cannot be stopped. There cannot be any turning back.”

Against this tumultuous backdrop, voters in the 48th Assembly District will elect a new state representative. My skills, experience and my proven ability to work with others to get things done mean that I’ll be able to hit the ground running in the Assembly to deliver results for the people of this district and Wisconsin.

We must contain the spread of COVID-19 in order to fix the economy. Science and data should guide our decision making. When we rebuild our economy, we must focus on those hardest hit. We must ensure safe, reliable child care is available. We must create an economy that works for everyone.