Lindsay Lemmer: We can emerge from this moment as a more just society

This is an unprecedented time in our history.
The pandemic has resulted in tragic human loss and staggering economic consequences. More than 155,000 Americans are dead. Over the past three months, the collapse of our economy has wiped out more than five years of growth. In Wisconsin, there have been more than 4.2 million weekly unemployment claims since mid-March.
The murder of George Floyd has created a moment of reckoning. Congressman John Lewis, reacting to the killing and to the protests as they spread across the United States, noted, “you cannot stop the call of history. You may use troopers. You may use fire hoses and water, but it cannot be stopped. There cannot be any turning back.”
Against this tumultuous backdrop, voters in the 48th Assembly District will elect a new state representative. My skills, experience and my proven ability to work with others to get things done mean that I’ll be able to hit the ground running in the Assembly to deliver results for the people of this district and Wisconsin.
We must contain the spread of COVID-19 in order to fix the economy. Science and data should guide our decision making. When we rebuild our economy, we must focus on those hardest hit. We must ensure safe, reliable child care is available. We must create an economy that works for everyone.
We need to invest in effective solutions to close gaps, reimagine policing, and end systemic injustices. I am the only candidate in this race to support creation of a civilian oversight board to increase community trust and accountability for Madison police. It is time for action, not talk.
We need to invest in education at all levels from pre-kindergarten to apprenticeships. It is time for increased access to education.
We need to protect our right to vote and draw fair maps to end gerrymandering. It is time the people choose their representatives instead of the politicians choosing their voters.
We must protect our clean air and clean water. It is past time to take bold steps to confront climate change.
In the Assembly, I will stand up for our shared values. All of my work has been about making change happen and finding solutions to tough problems.
Currently, I represent part of the 48th District as an alder on the Madison City Council. I am also the president of the Wisconsin chapter of NOW. In that role, I led statewide efforts for reproductive health care and equal rights for all. As the communications chair for the Dane County Voter ID Coalition, a collaboration between the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, I fought to expand and protect voting rights.
On the City Council I’ve championed solutions ranging from increasing affordable housing, to protecting clean water, to preparing for the impacts of climate change, and increasing access to voting. I brought people together and leveraged multiple funding sources to pass needed repairs to the dangerous intersection of Highways A/B at Highway 12-18.
My proven track record as an alder and an advocate sets me apart from my opponents. It's why I’ve earned more support from more elected officials, community leaders, and organizations than any other candidate in the race. My endorsers include including Rep. Melissa Sargent, former Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk, Reps. Dianne Conway Hesselbein and Lisa Subeck, former Reps. Terese Berceau and Robb Kahl, Dane County Supervisor Richard Kilmer, Alders Shiva Bidar, Rebecca Kemble, Arvina Martin, Keith Furman and Patrick Heck, community leaders Sabrina Madison, Mike Jones, Gretchen Lowe and Barbara Davis, former School Board president Barbara B. Arnold, former Middleton Mayor Judy Karofsky and former Fitchburg Mayor Jeanie Sieling, Madison Teachers, AFT-Wisconsin, AFSCME People, Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, the Carpenters Union, and the Operating Engineers.
Together, we can move this city, our state, and our nation forward, toward a more just, inclusive, and fair society. We can come together and recover from effects of the pandemic. The challenges before us make me more committed than ever to represent the people of the 48th district in the Wisconsin Assembly. I ask for your vote in the Aug. 11 primary.
Lindsay Lemmer is a Madison alder, president of the Wisconsin chapter of NOW, communications chair of the Dane County Voter ID Coalition and a candidate for Wisconsin's 48th Assembly District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!