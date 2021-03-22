Lindsay Lemmer: I'll help District 3 and Madison become safer and more inclusive

Some of the items from this past term that I’m most proud of include sponsoring a mobile crisis unit to respond to behavioral health emergencies and mental health crises that are not public safety issues, to be staffed by a community paramedic and a crisis worker. We have a pilot for this program in this year’s budget. It frees up police to focus on higher-risk calls. This is a broadly supported initiative that has been extremely successful when implemented in other cities.

I’m also proud to be supporting the expansion of the Violence Prevention Unit within Public Health Madison and Dane County, where they’re addressing root causes of violence and working to interrupt violence through close collaboration with groups doing this very important work, such as the Focused Interruption Coalition.

We need to make sure our roads are safe for all who use them. I’ve supported initiatives such as Vision Zero, which prioritizes improving roads that have high numbers of dangerous accidents. I also worked to get an agreement approved to address the dangerous intersection of Buckeye Road and the Beltline.