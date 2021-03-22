Lindsay Lemmer: I'll help District 3 and Madison become safer and more inclusive

My name is Lindsay Lemmer and I’m running for reelection as the District 3 alder on the Madison City Council. I ask for your support in the April 6 election.
Our city is facing immense challenges that require the background, experience and skills to lead and to be effective. I have a history of accomplishments made through collaboration and bringing about meaningful change. In addition to currently serving on the Madison City Council, I’ve also seen the legislative process from the other side and advocated for important legislation at both the local and state levels as the president of the state chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW). I’ve also worked to improve access to the ballot box as the communications chair for the Dane County Voter ID Coalition, which is led by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters.
My professional background is in communications and I have a Master of Business Administration degree, which helps me be a good steward of public dollars.
I will advocate for the concerns and priorities voiced by the residents of my district. Based on our conversations, these include:
• Public safety and public health
• An inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19
• Constituent engagement
• Fairness and equity
Some of the items from this past term that I’m most proud of include sponsoring a mobile crisis unit to respond to behavioral health emergencies and mental health crises that are not public safety issues, to be staffed by a community paramedic and a crisis worker. We have a pilot for this program in this year’s budget. It frees up police to focus on higher-risk calls. This is a broadly supported initiative that has been extremely successful when implemented in other cities.
I’m also proud to be supporting the expansion of the Violence Prevention Unit within Public Health Madison and Dane County, where they’re addressing root causes of violence and working to interrupt violence through close collaboration with groups doing this very important work, such as the Focused Interruption Coalition.
We need to make sure our roads are safe for all who use them. I’ve supported initiatives such as Vision Zero, which prioritizes improving roads that have high numbers of dangerous accidents. I also worked to get an agreement approved to address the dangerous intersection of Buckeye Road and the Beltline.
Our work addressing our city’s disparities must treat racism as the public health crisis that it is. I’m proud to have sponsored a pilot program with Harambee Village Doulas to address racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality rates which could become a model for the state. We need to increase access to housing and update the portions of our city’s zoning ordinances that lead to disparate outcomes. We need to address the lack of access to opportunity in our communities with youth programming and activities, prioritizing libraries and community centers, and access to good job opportunities and apprenticeships.
We must support an economic recovery from COVID-19 in ways that allow us to emerge from this as a more inclusive and equitable community. I’m proud to have sponsored important programs that do just that, such as the Small Business Equity and Recovery Program, the Commercial Ownership Assistance Program, and the MarketReady Program. We need to increase access to quality, affordable child care in order to support a recovery from COVID-19, as this was already a serious crisis prior to the pandemic.
My professional background in communications assists me in being transparent, accessible and a strong communicator and advocate for my district. I believe it is my success in these areas that has earned me the support of folks like former District 3 Ald. Lauren Cnare, all the neighborhood association presidents in my district, state Sen. Melissa Agard, former mayor Paul Soglin, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, state Rep. Samba Baldeh, County Board Supervisor Kristen Audet, and many others.
I am committed to ensuring our city emerges from this a safer, more equitable and more inclusive and thriving place to live, work and raise a family. Learn more about my campaign at LindsayforAlder.com and on Facebook, and be sure to vote April 6 or vote from home by requesting your absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov.