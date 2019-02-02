Weather Alert

...EXPECT WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG THROUGH THE WEEKEND... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY. * TIMING...TODAY INTO SUNDAY. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN 1/4 MILE, ESPECIALLY DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * IMPACTS...SLOW TRAVEL. COLD PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN FROST ON ROAD SURFACES, ESPECIALLY TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&