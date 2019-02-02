Hello friends and neighbors, I’m Lindsay Lemmer, and I would appreciate your vote in the Feb. 19 primary for Madison City Council District 3.
I will listen to my neighbors who live in District 3 and strongly advocate for my community. This requires representation that is not only willing to stand up for everyone’s voice, but also knows how to get the job done.
I’m proud to have earned the endorsements of Reps. Lisa Subeck and Chris Taylor in the state Assembly, Alds. Amanda Hall and Arvina Martin on the Madison City Council, among many neighbors and community leaders.
I have a background of community leadership, advocacy and bringing about meaningful change. My master of business administration will assist me in being a careful steward of our public tax dollars. As the president of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization for Women, I’ve worked with local and state officials to influence policy and build community awareness of important issues. I’ve helped lead other local efforts, including increasing access to voting with the Dane County Voter ID Coalition. My expertise in communications and outreach will help me in building opportunities for community engagement.
I support our workers and am a member of United Faculty and Academic Staff, AFT 223.
Madison has a housing crisis. It’s difficult for us to rent, expensive to buy, and increasingly challenging to stay in our homes with increasing assessment values and high property taxes, especially for folks on fixed incomes. Nearly half of Madison’s estimated 2,400 homeless population are children.
As alder, I’ll champion comprehensive plans to increase access to both market-rate and affordable housing. I would pursue incentives for landlords and management companies to help them in making the right choices. We must ensure Madison’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative (RESJI) framework is consistently applied to new developments.
We need to work together to build strong neighborhoods. We can address public safety concerns while working to increase access to the fantastic opportunities our city offers. We can do this by supporting after-school programming, community centers, and using resources that help neighbors become more connected to their community.
Madison is becoming more diverse but experiencing serious, persistent racial disparities. Let’s strengthen training and educational programs for youth and underserved communities. Additionally, let’s connect these programs to the businesses in our community, encourage and expand these partnerships.
Access to transportation is crucial for getting to work and maintaining a job. Many people in our community rely on public transit, including people with disabilities, people who can no longer drive, and people with lower incomes. I will work to advance necessary upgrades to Madison Metro and support the Bus Rapid Transit plan.
Madison has beautiful pedestrian and bike paths. These also help us to be energy efficient. I will protect them, and work to prepare our city for the effects of climate change. We have to look at better ways of managing our stormwater, helping new developments to be energy efficient, and reducing our carbon emissions. I would advocate for installing green-engineering solutions as we update roads, and support good programs in place already such as MadiSUN, and financing options for green initiatives.
Together we can make sure Madison is a great place for everyone, and that the opportunities afforded by our beautiful city are available to all. I look forward to working with my community, local officials, and city stakeholders to do just that. Make sure to vote, and when you do, please vote Lindsay Lemmer for Madison City Council District 3 on Feb. 19.