I’m Lindsay Lemmer, and I’m running to represent District 3 on the Madison City Council because I love my community and I want to work together to make it even better. I’m driven by increasing equity and working to give everyone a seat at the table. I’ve worked with local leaders to improve access to the ballot box. I’m the president of the Madison and Wisconsin chapters of the National Organization for Women, where I’ve gained advocacy expertise while working on issues of equity.
As a communications strategist, I use my MBA to develop results-driven and metrics-informed strategic plans. This responsible approach will be effective on the City Council by making sure our initiatives are tied to results. My communications background will allow me to be successful at the most important part of being an alder: being the responsive communicator they deserve — ensuring my community knows what’s happening and how they’re impacted by it, that their voices are heard, and aligning my voice with their needs and concerns.
I’m running because this is a critical time for Madison. Our city’s rapid growth, with 70,000 new residents projected by 2040, means that we need to have the right systems in place to support this increase and expand our middle class. We have a wonderful city full of unique treasures, but we have work to do to make sure everyone gets to enjoy them. We need to prioritize confronting our racial disparities, and making sure everyone has opportunities to do well.
I will listen to my District 3 neighbors and strongly advocate for my community. This requires representation that stands up for everyone’s voice and also knows how to get the job done. I’m proud to have earned the endorsements of Reps. Melissa Sargent, Dianne Conway Hesselbein, Chris Taylor, Lisa Subeck, former Rep. Kelda Roys, former District 3 Alds. Lauren Cnare and Amanda Hall, Alds. Shiva Bidar, Arvina Martin, former Ald. Mark Clear, and Dane County Supervisors Tanya Buckingham, Carousel Bayrd and Yogesh Chawla, Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen and community leader Sabrina Madison, among many neighbors and community leaders. I support workers, and have been endorsed by AFSCME People of Dane County and am a member of United Faculty and Academic Staff, AFT 223.
We need to work together to build strong neighborhoods. We can do this by supporting after-school programming, community centers, and initiatives that help neighbors become more connected to their community.
Madison has a housing crisis. It’s difficult for us to rent, expensive to buy, and increasingly challenging to stay in our homes with increasing assessment values. Nearly half of Madison’s homeless population are children.
I’ll work to increase access to both market-rate and affordable housing. We must ensure Madison’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative (RESJI) is consistently applied to developments.
Accessible, efficient and reliable public transit is necessary for a growing city, and helps our economy. I will prioritize needed investments in our public transit.
I will work to prepare our city for the effects of climate change and protect our natural resources. I am excited by Madison’s plans to cut government carbon emissions and use 100 percent renewable energy. I support installing green engineering solutions, good programs in place already such as MadiSUN, and financing options for green initiatives.
Together we can make sure Madison is a great place for everyone. I look forward to working with my community and city stakeholders to do just that. Make sure to vote, and when you do, please vote Lindsay Lemmer for Madison City Council on April 2.