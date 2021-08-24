 Skip to main content
Lily Maynard, so., New Glarus/Monticello
As a freshmen, Maynard finished with a time of 20:11.4 and took 24th place at the 2020 state championships in the spring. Maynard also helped New Glarus/Monticello to a team state qualification during the spring season where most of the teams they were competing against were big Division 1 schools.

