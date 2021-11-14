 Skip to main content
Lily Gifford, sr., G, Watertown
Already an established defensive presence with 2.5 steals per game last season, the 5-foot-10 senior is expected to improve on her 5.1 points per game with the team’s top three scorers from 2020-21 gone. Gifford, who committed to Loras College in August, also averaged 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per contest.

