Hello WGSPR Fans! My name is Lilly and I am just 15.5 months old (pssst my birthday is March 16).... View on PetFinder
Lilly (formerly Millie)
Related to this story
Most Popular
The burger restaurant closed May 1 after 5 1/2 years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin has more than 420 lakes with the cool, dark waters where walleye thrive. By 2089, may be just four.
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Lake water should be blue, not green. Today we challenge every Dane County homeowner to help protect our waterways.
Accessory Dwelling Units take the form of a new housing unit built above a garage, attached to an existing home or carved out of an existing space.
Probate petition seeks to strip daughter of murder victims from inheritance, find her 'complicit' in her parents' deaths
Miriam Carre was not charged for the murders of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre, but a petition in probate court seeks to hold her accountable.
The town of Christiana is asking the courts to reverse the Public Service Commission’s approval of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, which would produce enough electricity to power about a third of the county’s homes.
UW men’s basketball signee Connor Essegian started fighting when he spent the first month and a half of his life in the NICU. He never quit in his journey from a small town to the Big Ten.
The 463-unit project is the first big development proposal since the city approved the sweeping Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan in February.
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.