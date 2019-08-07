With the decision to move on from 2016 second-round pick Jason Spriggs, who was waived/injured on Tuesday with a trapezius injury, the Packers sent a clear message that Spriggs is no longer in their long-term plans and wasn’t the answer as their No. 3 swing tackle behind starters David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga. It was a precipitous fall for a player who arrived with hefty expectations but ended up starting only nine career regular-season games, including the five he started — with uneven results — at right tackle last year.
With Spriggs gone, the Packers must determine two things: Whether Alex Light (above), who made the team as an undrafted free agent a year ago, is capable of being the next man up at tackle; and what they would do if Bulaga or Bakhtiari went down in a game and they weren’t comfortable putting Light in. With two interior linemen with experience — Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick — the Packers could conceivably kick Billy Turner out to tackle and put McCray or Patrick in at right guard. In addition, McCray, Patrick and rookie Elgton Jenkins should get work at center in this game with Corey Linsley (biceps) not expected to play.
Nevertheless, the focus will be on Light, who had his ups and downs during the Family Night practice and saw just 26 snaps of action on offense last season — all but three of them coming in the regular-season-ending loss to Detroit.
“As I look across the line, I feel great about those first five, but like I said last year, I feel good about those next guys, too,” Rodgers said. “I really like our depth right now. Having Billy there has been a really good thing for us.”